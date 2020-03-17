The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission created a page on their website (visitmadisonvilleky.com) as a resource for those in and around Hopkins County to stay up-to-date with closures, changes to schedule, and changes to business models during the COVID-19 pandemic. The below information is subject to change. Please check with each business for the latest information.
RestaurantsAs of 5 p.m. Monday, all Kentucky restaurants closed to dine-in traffic. Delivery and take out remains open. Drive-thru businesses remain open unless otherwise stated.
• Big City Market & Coffee Bar is in the process of transitioning to carry-out and delivery only.
• Brother’s Bar-B-Que is offering carry out, curb-side delivery, and home delivery within city limits. There is a $20 minimum on delivery orders.
• Catering & Creations is offering dinners to-go.
• Country Cupboard is offering “Take and Bake” dishes, as well as offering delivery.
• Dave’s Sticky Pig has the drive-thru open and is working on some delivery options.
• Ferrell’s is offering carry out meals.
•Fiesta Acapulco in Dawson Springs is offering carry-out. Call (270) 425-2019 or (270) 875-0255 to place an order.
• Godfather’s Pizza is offering carry-out and delivery.
•Green’s Steakhouse is delivering in town on orders of $40 or more for free and will deliver phoned-in orders to the curb. They’re also offering 10% off until the pandemic ends in an effort to keep folks fed.
• Hobo Mickeys North always strives to provide a clean and safe environment. As they see the impacts of COVID-19 they are taking extra cleaning precautions to ensure the safety of their guests and staff. They have been in contact with our local health department and are watching for future updates from the CDC. You can call in your order as normal but they are sitting up hobo mickeys as a drive thru you pull up to the front door and they will have someone come out to you to see if you had a call in instead of anyone coming in. Also they are delivering until further notice.
• Oasis Southwest Grill has the drive thru open and will do carry out daily 11 a.m. — 8 p.m.
• Sissy’s Cafe is taking phone orders for curbside delivery.
• Taste of India is open for carry-out only.
• Tommy D’s is offering carry-out and is working on a delivery option. Call (270) 452-2742 to place an order.
• Tumbleweed is open for carry-out and delivery. There is a $10 minimum on orders and a $2 fee on delivery. Kids eat free now through April 5. Call (270) 326-2004 to place an order.
• Wildfire Pizza is open for carry-out and delivery. To limit contact, they are only accepting credit cards as payment and will drop off pizza at your door. Also, they will be pooling tips this week for their servers who will be affected by this the most. They will likely be running specials but keep in mind they never intended to compete with large chains. They will be practicing food safety as always and will increase their sanitizing procedures during this week. All staff will be monitored for signs of sickness including temperature readings before starting their shifts.
Shopping• .45-70 is open during regular hours Tuesdays through Saturdays. They ask that if you are not feeling well to stay home until you’re feeling better.
• All Occasions Formals is now open Monday — Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. They have and will continue to sanitize hard surfaces and we are using a disinfectant on all other materials. They ask that you please ensure you are healthy before coming to shop.
• Amanda’s offers free shipping for online orders and free pick up.
• Bella Marie Boutique is open as usual, but asks clients to shop from home if they are feeling ill.
• Cavanaugh Pools will remain open but they now offer online ordering and pick up or local delivery for a small fee.
• Cute as a Button Boutique is open Mondays through Saturdays. They are offering free curbside pick up for online through their social media and phone orders.
• Habitat for Humanity’s Restore is closed until at least March 30th.
• Kroger has limited their hours from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. until further notice.
• Madisonville Market Place has limited their hours from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. until further notice. The deli remains open, but the dining area in the deli is closed.
• Poppy & Clover is offering “porch pick up” both at their shop in Dalton and at their house in Madisonville for customers who shop their social media.
• The UPS Store is keeping regular business hours, although they anticipate they will cut operating hours. They are sanitizing surfaces often and have asked employees to stay home if experiencing any symptoms of illness.
•Walmart in Hanson has changed their hours until further notice. They are now only open 6 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily.
Events• AMC Theaters are limiting auditorium capacity to 50% in an effort to promote social distancing. If a theater has a capacity of 500, they will only sell 250 tickets. The theater at Parkway Plaza Mall is an AMC.
• Bowl to Impact a Child has been postponed. Please see the statement from Impact Mentoring Services.
• Kentucky Innovation Station is canceling all upcoming meetings, effective immediately. Any changes to these cancellations will be announced on their social media channels.
• The Lions Club Man and Woman of the Year Banquet scheduled for March 30th has been postponed. They hope to reschedule to a later date!
• Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park‘s dining room is closed and all Senior Bingo Luncheons are canceled until further notice.
Other Services• Charter/Spectrum Internet has released the following statement: Due to the impacts COVID-19 is likely to have on households across the country, Charter is announcing the following commitments to help ease the burden on families with students that need to work remotely: Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households. Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely. Charter will open its Wi-Fi hotspots across its footprint for public use.
In addition, Charter has accepted FCC Chairman Pai’s “Keep Americans Connected” pledge, which for the next 60 days includes the following: Charter will not terminate service to any current residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Charter will waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Habitat for Humanity is limiting office hours to 8am-12am Monday through Friday. They will continue accepting applications for housing through the month of March. Applications can still be picked up or turned in during the temporarily reduced hours. All volunteer after hour meetings will be rescheduled, and all construction projects will be halted. Any changes to this schedule will be posted on Facebook.
• Hopkins County Genealogical Society is closed the week of March 16. If you have research needs, please call Theresa at (270) 825-0438, Betty at (270) 836-0929, or email: hcgs_ky@yahoo.com
