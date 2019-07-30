And the winners are...

The winners of the Baby Miss and Mr. pageant at the Hopkins County Fair were, from left, second runner-up Lynleigh Carter, first runner-up Novah Lindle, Queen Luna Hernandez, King Warren Scott, first runner-up Zayden Campbell and second runner-up Jaziel Vargas-Ornelas.
The winners of the Tiny Miss and Mr. pageant were, left to right, second runner-up Caden Brumfield, first runner-up Netkell McClendon, King Clayton Dunlap, Queen Aydrianna Hunter, first runner-up Layla Offutt and second runner-up Amari Bowles.
The winners of the Infant Miss and Mr. pagenat from Saturday night were, left to righ, second runner-up Kaiden Foster, first runner-up Noah Berth, King Kalyn Combs, Queen Haven Dow, first runner-up Anna-Louis Wagoner and second runner-up River Vandiver.
Photos by Tina Dillingham/The Messenger
The winners of the Toddler Miss and Mr. pageant were, left to right, King Grayson Webb, Queen Braylee Smith, first runner-up Savannah Cribbs and second runner-up Journi Broady.
