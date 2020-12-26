Two Madisonville murder suspects for two separate cases are set to appear in court at the end of January.
Jeremy Wicks, 36, and Dennis Stone, 32, will appear in court on Jan. 20 and Jan. 25, respectively, for pre-trial conferences, according to Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman.
Stone was arrested Aug. 15 and is facing murder, assault and wanton endangerment charges after Nichole Merrell, 30, of Madisonville, was shot and killed on Aug. 14 at an Earlington convenience store. One of her children was also shot but was later released from the hospital, according to past reports.
Commonwealth Attorney Kathy Senter previously said she filed a notice of aggravators in October after Stone was indicted by a grand jury, which enlarges the range of penalties she can seek against him in court — including the death penalty.
Wicks was charged April 6 with two counts of murder in the deaths of Elvis and Joseph Gipson. Both men were found shot in the head inside a home at 778 Hodge Street, according to police reports.
A third man, Gunner Madison, survived the attack but was severely wounded after also being shot in the head, according to reports. Wicks is facing a first-degree assault charge in connection to Madison’s injuries.
Wicks and Stone remain housed in the Hopkins County Jail on a $1 million cash bail bond each.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.