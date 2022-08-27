When the tornado hit Hopkins County in December, the local housing market was already trying to recover from COVID-19. Six months after the Dec. 10 tornado, the market finally seems to be leveling off, or at least looking slightly better according to local officials.
Pam Barber, Hopkins County Property Value Administrator, said things are still about the same. Home prices are still high in some areas.
“It has just been so crazy right now,” she said. “I am hoping that the market evens out.”
Hopkins County Board of REALTORS President Linda Ramsey said available homes have been low this year, but they seem to be picking up and more homes are for sale than there were at the beginning of this year.
“Houses are staying on the market a little longer than they were,” she said. “They are leveling out now, some things are still high though.”
She said even though home prices are leveling out, interest rates have gone up to 5%.
“I think there has been a lot of uncertainty right now,” said Ramsey.
Between January 2022 and August 2022, there have been 490 new listings in Hopkins County, with 422 closed and 113 homes back on the market.
Ramsey expects things to stay like this for the rest of this year at least but hopes the market will even out by next year.
Mandy Todd, Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission interim director, said the planning commission has issued 280 construction permits since January 2022, which is up 26.7% from the 2021 total.
“The people of Hopkins County are resilient, and I’ve had the privilege of witnessing that resilience firsthand,” she said.
The planning commission has issued 154 permits for single-family dwellings, 111 for alterations or accessory buildings, and 15 for commercial structures. As for tornado-related permits, 142 have been issued, ranging from structural repairs, replacing accessory buildings, to complete new home construction.
Out of the 142 tornado-related permits, 17 have been from Barnsley, Clarence Woodis, and Flat Creek areas, while 125 have been from the Dawson Springs area.
“It has been estimated that around 900 homes were lost or damaged, so we still have a lot of work to do for long-term recovery,” said Todd. “I expect our permit total to reach 350 by the end of this year.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.