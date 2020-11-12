As COVID-19 cases continue to escalate locally, the Hopkins County Board of Education met Tuesday night at a special called meeting to discuss safety measures and future plans.
The board approved a plan to phase kindergarten students into wearing masks. Following Christmas break, masks will be required for all kindergartners doing hybrid learning. Until then, masks will be optional for kindergartners.
“We have conferred with about 18 districts in the region, and of those 18 there are about 11 that are already requiring their kindergartners to wear masks,” said Supt. Deanna Ashby.
After discussions with the Hopkins County Health Department, Ashby found the classrooms that were having to be quarantined most often were on the kindergarten level. Having masks be voluntary for kindergartners until after Christmas break gives parents time to decide if they want to switch from hybrid learning to virtual learning.
“Every family has a choice, so if a parent does not feel comfortable with their child wearing a mask in kindergarten, then they can go virtual learning,” said Ashby.
The topic of continuing sporting events and practices was also addressed at the meeting.
Spring sports conditioning was suspended, along with winter sports contests. However, practice for cheer, dance, basketball and swim can continue in small groups of no more than nine team members per one coach. Hopkins County Central football will be able to continue practice and will be able to play in their final game against Logan County on Friday, Nov. 20.
“With Hopkins County Schools now being on NTI, we have communicated the board’s requests for alterations to athletic events through Nov. 29 to principals and athletic directors,” said Assistant Supt. Marty Cline. “Our schools will be implementing the new, more restrictive expectations immediately.”
For more information regarding local high school sports and changes to schedules, a complete article can be found on Page B1 of today’s paper.
Also on the agenda was how to better help students during non-traditional instruction.
The board decided to allow small groups — meaning no more than nine students to one adult, Monday thru Friday during NTI. Ashby said the idea is to target students who are special education and students who are struggling with at-home learning.
Ashby said students will only be in the school for a couple of hours at a time. For instance, some teachers will have students come in the morning and then in the afternoon new teachers will have new small groups.
“We would follow the healthy at school guidelines,” said Ashby. “Everyone would have to wear a mask the entire time.”
The Hopkins County Board of Education will meet again at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center for their regularly scheduled meeting.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.