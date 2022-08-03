The Madisonville Police Department released the following the report:
• Lyric M. Campbell, was charged, July 30, 2022, improper display of registration plates, improper or no windshield, trafficking marijuana and fraudulent use of ID card. Campbell also charged for instructional permit violations, disorderly conduction and failure to produce insurance card.
• Cameron Oglesby, was charged, July 29, 202, for wanton endangerment in the second degree, unlawful transaction with a minor and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Phyllis Jean White, was charged, August 1, 2022, for robbery in the first degree, wanton endangerment and possession of handgun by a convicted felon.
• Troy D. Dickerson, was charged, August 1, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Danny R. Daniels, was charged, Augsut 1, 2022, for failure to appear
in court.
• Bradley W. Crabtree, was charged, July 28, 2022, for failure to appear in court and contempt of court libel/slander/resistance to order.
• Kenneth D. Morris, was charged, July 29, 2022, for criminal trespassing in the second degree and theft by unlawful taking for more than $500 and burglary in the third degree.
• Christoper A. Alfred, was charged, July 29, 2022, for burglary in the third degree.
• Deijuan Hendrix, was charged, July 30, 2022, failure to appear in court.
• Angel Omar Guevarez Ortiz, was charged, July 29, 2022, for failure to appear in court and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• James C. Todd, was charged, July 29, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a contaminated substance in the third degree.
• Isaac L. Davis, was charged, July 30, 2022, for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
• Amber Nicole Davis, was charged, July 30, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain required insurance card.
• Christopher G .Back, was charged, July 30, 2022, for contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
• Daniel J. Hanns, was charged, July 31, 2022, for alcohol intoxication in a public place and disorderly conduct in the second degree.
• Joseph Wayne Coleman, was charged, July 30, 2022, for failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Quinton L. Torrain, was charged, August 1, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
• Dachantaux Miller was charged, August 1, 2022, for no operator’s
license.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.