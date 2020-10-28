Despite a red zone classification and a COVID-19 rate nearing 30 cases per day based on state criteria, Hopkins County schools will remain in-person, says an official.
Gov. Andy Beshear introduced new red zone reduction recommendations on Monday, including calling for schools in red zone counties to cease all in-person classes and sporting activities.
As of Tuesday, Hopkins County is averaging 28.8 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents.
Beshear also recommended actions like working from home when possible, reducing in-person contact, avoiding events or gatherings of any size and following existing guidelines.
Assistant Supt. Marty Cline said hybrid, in-person classes for the school system will continue as planned and any changes would have to come at the direction of the board of education.
“At this time, we are planning to maintain our in-person status using the hybrid model in place,” said Cline. “This plan would include both in-person classes and sporting events.”
Cline said there’s been no indication the board is going to change course, but said he expects the issue to be discussed at the regularly-scheduled board meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Wendy Mitchell, principal of Earlington Elementary, said her school is continuing to check every child’s temperature when they arrive. Stressing hand sanitization, wearing masks and maintaining a seating chart in the event they have to do contact tracing is also taking place daily.
“We are doing our best effort to keep kids six feet a part wherever they go, that includes in the classroom. Desks are spaced six feet apart. In bus holding in the morning, students are sitting six feet apart. In the lunch room, we have individual tables rather than communal table and they are six feet apart,” said Mitchell.
Eliminating the number of times students transition between classrooms has also been emphasized.
Mitchell said they are doing extra cleaning every day on desks and high traffic areas like door knobs, lockers, gym equipment and bathrooms. Bathrooms get cleaned every hour and gym equipment is sanitized after every class, she said.
“With the students, I feel like we were already maintaining that six feet apart, and adults were too,” she said. “Especially since our county is a red county right now, we are taking every effort we can to do things virtually even when we are working in the school.”
Schools across the system have changed from in-person meetings to zoom meetings — where everyone will log into the system from their own office, she said. When the county was orange, Mitchell said staff would meet in the gym to be socially distanced.
“We are trying to do everything we can virtually. Any parents that need to come for routine purposes during the day, such as dropping off a lunch box or checking a child in or checking a child out, they are ringing the buzzer, and we are meeting them outside rather than them coming in,” said Mitchell.
She said she has been blown away by how willing the students are to wear their masks and how hard the teachers have worked to make everything feel as normal as possible for the students.
“They have gone above and beyond to make school as happy and as routine as possible while keeping the extra procedures in place,” said Mitchell.
Hopkins County Schools are continuing to work with the Hopkins County Health Department and the Kentucky Department of Public Health to continue to maintain the guidelines, said Robert Carter, director of equity, engagement and school support.
Carter said they are talking to the health department multiple times a day to stay abreast on where the county is in terms of COVID-19 cases.
The health department reported 10 new cases on Tuesday, with 785 individuals listed as recovered and 43 deaths. The new total of active COVID-19 cases now sits at 215, with 1,043 cases in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.
Hopkins County School district has nine confirmed active cases as of Tuesday — three from elementary schools, one from the middle schools, three from the high schools and two employees from the central office.
