This was the first year Madisonville hosted a free movie series and according to all involved it was a lot of fun and a ‘huge success’. Each Saturday during the month of October was a free movie showing at a different venue throughout downtown Madisonville.
This past Saturday was the final movie of the series with the playing of Hotel Transylvania from the First United Bank Plaza in downtown Madisonville. With nearly 75 people in attendance, it was a perfect evening as far as the weather was concerned, at a mild 65 degrees and clear skies throughout the night.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.