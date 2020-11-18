The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved to bring two POW/MIA flags to buildings in Madisonville with the help of the group, Rolling Thunder, that will hold a flag-raising ceremony at a later time.
According to Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr., one flag will be raised at the historic Hopkins County Courthouse and the other will be raised at the Hopkins County Government Center.
This comes after a request from Harry Davis, the president of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1060, during public comments at the Oct. 20 fiscal court meeting.
“We came together as a group to request a POW/MIA flag be put up at the historic courthouse and at the new judicial center,” said Davis at the Oct. 20 meeting. “There was once a POW/MIA flag at the old courthouse. Why it was taken down, I don’t know.”
Whitifeld said that flags being put up at the Hopkins County Judicial Center would require approval from the Administrative Office of the Courts.
The court also approved the application for an emergency management performance grant for the reimbursement of a portion of the Hopkins County Emergency Management Director salary.
“We apply for this grant every year,” said Whitfield.
