After seven-and-a-half years of use, the Hopkins County Judicial Center has signs of age. And that saddens the county engineer.
"It's a beautiful building," Frank Williams says.
But cracks are starting to show in the lobby.
Look straight ahead at the guards as you approach the security checkpoint, and you probably won't notice. But high above that spot, the west wall has a crack from one side to the other.
The tile flooring has cracks as well, stretching across two main entryways near the security checkpoint. Deputies cover most of them with floor mats.
"That corner basically settled one inch, plus or minus," Williams said. That made the center of the lobby push up. So in a place where the scales of justice are supposed to be balanced, "there's roughly a two-inch differential," he said.
Williams first noticed the problems about three years ago, even after some drywall was repaired in 2015. But now, Hopkins County is ready to take action on a permanent fix.
Williams asked a Nashville company to investigate what led to the cracks. After preliminary drilling into the building, Williams said the working theory is that "compaction was not optimum" under the lobby. Translated: some construction materials unexpectedly came together.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. estimates repairing the cracks will cost $200,000. The good news for him is that the county won't have to pay for any of it. Instead, the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts says it will pack of the tab for the repairs.
"They actually pay for the building now," Whitfield said.
The AOC spent $15.6 million to build the Judicial Center during a long construction drive to improve or replace dozens of courthouses across Kentucky.
Hopkins County's role in the process is to accept bids for the repairs. Whitfield said that work is underway, and a contract could go before the Fiscal Court in the next few weeks.
"I really am hoping we'll have this stabilized before the end of the year," Whitfield said. But he added there's no guarantee of that.
Williams said the key is to stabilize the building, which will include excavating around the foundation to install "mini-piles" which lower to bedrock.
"It's primarily around the perimeter," he said, so none of the work would take place inside the lobby. One ramp for people with disabilities might have to be removed while the repairs occur.
Whitfield said the AOC has explored the possibility of suing JKS Architects and Engineers, which built the Judicial Center. But there's no plan to do that at the moment.
"Right now there's no guarantee of who is at fault," Whitfield said. "And it would probably be more expensive to figure out who is at fault than it would be to get the thing fixed."
