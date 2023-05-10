Denny Doyle.jpg

The DSYL received a donation recently in honor of the late Denny Doyle, who passed away in December. Doyle was a Kentucky native who spent seven years in Major League Baseball, playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, the California Angels and the Boston Red Sox.

 MLB Photo

In March, the Dawson Springs Youth League (DSYL) reported a loss of approximately $14,000 due to a theft of equipment from the organization’s storage unit in Kuttawa. Most of that equipment had only recently been purchased to replace equipment that was lost during the 2021 tornado.

DSYL President Jordan Dalton recently announced that the family of the late Denny Doyle, a retired Major League Baseball player, read about the adversity and made a donation to the league in memory of their loved one.

