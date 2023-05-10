In March, the Dawson Springs Youth League (DSYL) reported a loss of approximately $14,000 due to a theft of equipment from the organization’s storage unit in Kuttawa. Most of that equipment had only recently been purchased to replace equipment that was lost during the 2021 tornado.
DSYL President Jordan Dalton recently announced that the family of the late Denny Doyle, a retired Major League Baseball player, read about the adversity and made a donation to the league in memory of their loved one.
In a letter addressed to the DSYL, Glen and Shay Smith, members of Doyle’s extended family, stated, “We heard about the recent equipment theft on top of the December 2021 tornado and thought your organization is definitely due for a break.”
“Oddly enough, the misfortunes create an opportunity for our family to ‘pay it forward’ in memory of Robert Dennis ‘Denny’ Doyle, a family member whom we lost late last year after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” they said. “Enclosed are several checks from members of our family who are making a combined donation of $650 to replace some of the equipment that was stolen.”
Joining Glen and Shay in the donation were fellow family members Chris Smith, Ryan and Shelley Smith, Billy Smith, Laura Smith, and Ira and Brenda Maupin.
Doyle, a graduate of Caverna High, was born in Louisville in 1944 and grew up in Cave City. He met the former Martha Smith while in high school. Doyle earned a basketball scholarship to Morehouse College and the pair attended college together. They wed in 1964 in Horse Cave, and were married for 58 years.
After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in education, Doyle was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 1967, where he played for four seasons. During the off-season with the Phillies, he taught middle school English and science.
The other half of his eight-year tenure in the MLB was spent with the California Angels and Boston Red Sox. “He played in the 1975 World Series,” said the Smiths.
The 1975 World Series was a match-up between Doyle’s Red Sox and the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds earned the title of World Series Champions after playing all seven games, with the Reds winning four games to the Red Sox’s three. Pete Rose was named Most Valuable Player in the ‘75 World Series.
Doyle died on December 20, 2022 in Winter Garden, Florida. “Denny’s family requested in lieu of flowers one could pay it forward in Denny’s name by buying a baseball glove for a child in need,” the Smiths said.
“We plan on honoring their wishes and purchasing as many gloves as we can to hand out,” said Dalton. “We are grateful that they thought of us and our kids.”
