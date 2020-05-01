With fresh spray paint and rulers, Hopkins County Farmers Market manager Bunny Wickham and vendor Donna Hall measured out social distancing markers for Saturday’s opening day.
Social distancing, handwashing, and credit or debit card only — if possible — are a few guidelines set in place for the first day of the market. Wickham said it’s going to be different. The market also asks people to browse with their eyes, not their hands, while allowing vendors to gather products.
There will be five to six vendors on the far side of the Danny Peyton Outdoor Education Center at Mahr Park Arboretum.
“Vendors are going to be facing out, like an open-air market,” said Wickham. “That way, no one can congregate in the middle.”
As the Hopkins County Farmers Market is part of the Hopkins County Extension Office, agent Erika Wood said they would have the side not being used by vendors roped off.
“We’ll block this off with those orange cones, and then we’re going to put caution tape around and some arrows and signs,” she said. “A lot of that will wait till Saturday.”
The Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Wood said the first hour of the market is reserved for senior citizens and people who are considered high-risk for COVID-19.
Hall said although Saturdays have generally been a place for families to come, that won’t be the case this weekend.
“Only one member per household so people don’t come out and think that those guidelines aren’t still in place,” she said.
On one of the signs at the market, it asks to keep pets and other family members at home to help reduce customer traffic. Vendors for Saturday are offering fresh and locally grown produce, said Wickham.
“We’ll have early seasonal foods — radishes, lettuces, kale and vegetables like that,” she said. “Then we’ll also have canned goods and homemade bread, and then plants for sale, too.”
Along with vendors, Campfire Roasters will have their truck out serving coffee, said Wickham.
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 with winds from 6 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.