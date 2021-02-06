Then Kentucky State Police is asking for assistance in finding a missing Hopkins County man.
Michael “Andrew” Dowd, 29, was last seen on Thursday around 1 a.m. at a residence on Wells Road in Nortonville.
According to KSP Post 2 Public Information Officer Rob Austin, Dowd is 5-feet 7-inches tall with brown hair and green eyes and weighs 180 pounds.
“He was last seen wearing a camo jacket, black T-shirt and black shorts,” according to a news release.
Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Dowd is asked to contact the KSP post at 270-676-3313 or through the Kentucky State Police mobile app.
