'Bach to Bowie' takes stage Tuesday at Glema

The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts has announced an evening of dance -- Bach to Bowie -- by Complexions Contemporary Ballet on Tuesday as part of the Center Stage Series.
"The first act -- Bach 25 -- focuses on music by Bach and blends it with modern dance -- much of it on pointe" says Complexions co-founder, Desmond Richardson. "In the second act we present Stardust -- A Tribute to David Bowie. The piece begins with his last work -- Lazarus -- and moves backward in time." Richardson has worked in television, film, and video in the United States and abroad. These experiences have allowed him to perform with such musical artists as Michael Jackson, Prince, Aretha Franklin, and Madonna.
Along with co-founder Master Choreographer Dwight Rhoden, Richardson's Complexions Contemporary Ballet reinvents dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures and represents one of the most recognized and respected performing arts brands in the World. Having presented an entirely new and exciting vision of human movement on five continents, over 20 countries, to over 20 million television viewers and to well over 300,000 people in live audiences, Complexions is poised to continue its mission of bring unity to the world one dance at a time.
Complexions has received numerous awards including The New York Times Critics' Choice Award. It has appeared throughout the U.S., including the Lincoln Center/NY, New Victory Theater/NY, and Music Hall/Detroit, The Bolshoi Theater, The Kremlin, The Mikhailovsky Theater, Melbourne Arts Center, and the Kennedy Center/DC.
The company has appeared at major European dance festivals and has toured extensively throughout the Baltic Regions, Korea, Brazil, Japan, Egypt, Israel, Russia, New Zealand, Bermuda, Serbia, Jamaica, and Australia.
The company's foremost innovation is that dance should be about removing boundaries, not reinforcing them. Whether it be the limiting traditions of a single style, period, venue, or culture, Complexions transcends them all, creating an open, continually evolving form of dance that reflects the movement of our world-and all its constituent cultures-as an interrelated whole.
Passionate about Education, Complexions held their first Summer Intensive program in 2006, serving 80 students in its first year. The program has grown to multiple cities and serves over up to 600 students annually. Since 2009, a Winter Intensive was added to the roster, serving an additional 400 students, and CCB added its Pre- Professional Program in 2016. Complexions' artistic directors and company members teach master classes throughout the world, sharing the Complexions technique with dancers of all levels.
A free community-wide workshop will be offered by company dancer Jillian Davis on Monday, Nov. 18, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Pride Elementary School gymnasium.
Participants should dress for movement and have had previous dance instruction. For more information, call 270-824-8652.
CCB's Bach to Bowie will perform locally at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts on Tuesday, November 19th at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the Box Office, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., online at glemacenter.org (no fees attached), or by calling 270-821-2787.
Toby Roberts is arts administrator and public relations coordinator for the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
