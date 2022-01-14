For those looking to get a child in daycare, a new facility will be opening its doors in just a few weeks. According to owner, Megan White, Bloom is hoping to open January 24, pending state inspection.
“I originally wanted to call it Wildflowers because I believe every child is unique and beautiful in their own ways,” owner, Megan White said. “After some thought, the word Bloom seemed more fitting and something the kids could say more easily.”
Located at 407 Brown Road, in Madisonville, this will be one of the newest daycares to serve the community. This facility will take newborns up to age four. Childcare as well as lesson plans and a teaching curriculum will be included in the daily services. The hours will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday, with a price of $35 per day.
“I just hope to be a blessing to our community and provide parents a piece of mind that their child is in the best hands while they are away. I know how hard it is to find safe, consistent childcare and I want our facility to always be an environment that provides all of those things.”
