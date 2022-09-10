MadCity DIY Craft Studio has moved from its original location on Town Square Drive to 101 Nebo Road, right behind Arby’s.
The DIY studio and Cafe has been open since last July, but has only been in their new location for about six weeks, and they are eager to share what they have to offer to the community.
“My husband, Randy and I have merged our love of crafts, coffee and cooking,” co-owner Katie Doran said. “I’ve always loved being creative with projects and food so bringing all this together has been a dream of ours for years! Randy has been perfecting his craft for over 10 years on his 14’ smoker.”
According to Doran, the space is sectioned off into different rooms and workspaces, while still being open and well lit with all the large windows.
“It’s nice to be able to have a party in the back room and still have plenty of room for walk ins in the front. We still have a play area for the kiddos. We now have a much larger kitchen that we are really enjoying working in!”
Still offering Toddler Tuesdays on the first Tuesday of every month and ladies night out on the fourth Friday of each month, MadCity Craft DIY Studio is happy to be able to provide a variety of events, crafting options, and now, meal options and drinks.
“We have some great projects planned for upcoming Friday nights and our Hocus Pocus themed event is Sept. 17, 2022, plus lots of birthdays, bridal showers and church group parties are coming up.”
MadCity Crafts will now offer a full coffee bar and dessert options from The Cupcake Ladies, who sets up in Madisonville every other Friday. They also offer smoked chicken salad sandwiches on a toasted croissant with a side of pasta salad daily and pulled pork nachos on Friday and Saturdays. According to Doran, as they grow, they plan to expand their menu.
In addition to snacks, drinks, crafting and parties, Doran shares that they have three local crafters who set up in the location selling their products that they have created. Amber with Sassy Crafts makes shirts available for purchase, Tabitha with Ark designs makes all our unique smelling candles. Marlena makes custom pens, wristlets, tumblers and a lot of 3D figures that you can find on the DIY wall available to paint.
For more information, or if you are looking to book a crafting party, visit, https://www.madcitycrafts.com/
