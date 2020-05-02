Outside the front door of Health First in Earlington are words and drawings created with chalk — “No means no,” “Stop victim-blaming,” and a teal ribbon for sexual assault awareness.
Throughout April, Sanctuary, Inc. of Hopkinsville had events across the nine counties it serves in the Pennyrile Area Development District. As part of that campaign, the group hosted a Thursday chalk walk in Hopkins County.
From Health First to Hopkins County Family YMCA, sidewalks were used as a medium to spread the message of awareness, care and solidarity for those impacted by sexual assault, said Sanctuary’s victim advocate Krystal DeMond.
“Every year we do the chalk walk. We go around to local businesses within the Pennyrile Area Development District, and we write inspirational sayings on their sidewalks,” she said. “Everyone deserves respect. Sanctuary is a safe place, and we want to help.”
Sanctuary is a domestic violence, sexual assault and rape crisis center, which provides 24 hour, seven days a week assistance, said DeMond. They have a shelter in Christian County that is available to anyone in their service area.
“Any of those counties would be accepted into the shelter if they were actively fleeing domestic violence or sexual assault,” she said. “We also have outreach services, such as therapy and financial assistance. We provide legal advocacy and medical advocacy.”
Health First clinical lead Christie Franklin said they participated in the chalk walk because they support the well-being of anyone that’s in need.
“We’re always here, we have people here anytime that would love to help in any way we can help,” she said. “If we can’t help them, we can be an outreach and help them find someone in the community that can — that’s what we’re here for; we’re here for the community.”
DeMond wants to encourage people who may be experiencing domestic violence or assault to never stay in a situation out of fear.
“From my experience, most women — and we do provide services to men, women and children — most women only stay with their abuser because of fear of losing their children or having to share custody of their children with their abuser,” she said. “The most dangerous time for a person is when they’re leaving, and that’s another fear.”
If you are in a crisis, DeMond said to call their hotline at 1-800-766-0000. She also encourages people to check out their Facebook page and Instagram, which can be found by searching Sanctuary, Inc, or visit their website at thesanctuaryinc.com. For assistance in Hopkins County during daytime hours, call 270-881-0311.
