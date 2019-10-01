Former Marine Corps pilot Amy McGrath, a Democratic candidate and potential opponent for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020, endorsed the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday.
The House of Representatives opened the impeachment inquiry against Trump Tuesday, days after finding out Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, former vice president Joe Biden. The inquiry lays the groundwork for impeachment, the most serious political action the House of Representatives can take against a sitting president.
Earlier in the week, McGrath said if the allegations against Trump were true, it was a "disgraceful betrayal of the oath of office" and demanded immediate action, but she stopped short of calling for impeachment proceedings. Her stance hardened after a week of new revelations, including a rough readout of Trump's conversation with the president of Ukraine and the report of a whistleblower in the intelligence community who brought attention to the call.
"Americans deserve to know all of the facts underlying these allegations, and I fully support the House inquiry to do so," McGrath wrote in a statement. "Sen. McConnell must do his job and put honor, principle, and the moral authority of our nation above partisan politics and demand that the administration release all of the information related to the whistleblower complaint immediately."
McConnell's campaign has been pressuring McGrath throughout the week over her silence on impeachment, underscoring a belief that it would only hurt her in a state that overwhelmingly voted for Trump in 2016, and where the president remains popular. A recent Quinnipiac poll found that 57% of Americans do not support impeachment.
On Friday, Kevin Golden, McConnell's campaign manager, noted that McGrath opposed impeachment in early July.
"As with when McGrath gave diametrically different answers to the question of whether she would have voted to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, McGrath previously stated that 'impeachment would be the wrong course' before Democrats began their search for more Senate candidate options in Kentucky," Golden said. "Yet another flip-flop makes it all the more clear that McGrath is a political opportunist who values the contributions from her California donors over the convictions of the people of Kentucky."
McGrath comes from a military background, similar to the group of seven freshmen Democratic representatives who wrote an op-ed to the Washington Post that helped push House Speaker Nancy Pelosi into calling for the impeachment inquiry. In the op-ed, the group cited their service in the military and intelligence communities to argue the allegations against Trump constituted an impeachable offense.
McGrath, too, leaned on her military service when explaining why she supports the inquiry, but never used the word "impeachment" in her statement.
"As a commissioned military officer, I took an oath to defend our Constitution six times and served administrations of both political parties to uphold and advance our national interests. This is about our national security," McGrath said. "Failing to fully investigate these allegations will leave our nation more vulnerable to threats from foreign governments that think they can target U.S. citizens, and corrupt our democracy, in order to gain favorable foreign policy action from our president."
McGrath was often grouped with those representatives when she was running for Congress in 2018. Her 2018 opponent, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, said Trump's phone call was a matter of typical diplomacy during an interview with NPR Friday.
"Corruption is a routine part of American diplomacy with respect to Eastern Europe," Barr said. "The president here is doing his job."
Democrats in Kentucky have criticized McGrath for tip-toeing around Trump just two years after she ran a campaign where she was painted as more progressive than anyone in Kentucky. In the first interview following her campaign announcement, McGrath praised some of Trump's ideas and said McConnell was the one blocking them, leading to a backlash among some progressives.
One of McGrath's primary opponents, Mike Broihier, was also a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps. He said he is "fully in support of the impeachment inquiry" and that he expects more information to come out as the House of Representatives investigates.
"Speaker Pelosi has been reluctantly pulled into this and I think she's being prudent," Broihier said. "This isn't something that should be taken lightly."
Broihier added that he wanted the constitutional process to proceed as quickly and accurately as possible.
McGrath and Broihier face a potential primary with Kentucky Sports Radio host Matt Jones. He was not available for comment.
Kentucky high school's Trump-themed football banner sparks controversy
By Billy Kobin
Louisville Courier Journal
Football teams often like to run onto the field in interesting, eye-opening ways before home games in order to pump the crowd up, and Anderson County High School in Kentucky certainly got some attention for its team's entrance on Friday.
A Facebook video posted Friday night by Anderson County High School, which is about 55 miles east of Louisville, captured how the school's football team entered the field before its homecoming game by running through an American flag-style banner that included the words, "Make America Great Again Trump Those Patriots."
The 41-second video (which is sideways for most of its duration) shows Anderson County High School cheerleaders holding up a large paper banner with the stars and stripes of the American flag painted on front.
Several of the stripes are interrupted in the middle of the banner with a white space where the words "Make America Great Again Trump Those Patriots" are written.
Anderson County's football team eventually tears through the banner as they rush out onto the field to cheers from the home crowd at the Friday night game in Lawrenceburg.
For some context, the Anderson County High School Bearcats were playing the Lincoln County High School Patriots.
The political nature of the sign stirred up some debate and chatter in the comments section of the Facebook video.
"This was sanctioned/approved by the school? Seems a bit political to me," one commenter wrote.
"What an embarrassment," another commenter said.
"School endorsed ignorance. ... nice," a different person wrote.
But the comments section also included support for the banner.
"Those girls put excellent thought into the banner," a Facebook user wrote. "Kudos to them!"
"So many crying over a word. Trump the Patriots, great play on the other teams name," one commenter wrote. "It's pretty sad that adults are so soft nowadays that you get so tore up over something like this, something that absolutely has no effect on your life."
Anderson County went on to prevail 28-14 over Lincoln County, meaning the Bearcats did indeed "Trump Those Patriots."
Kentucky mines linked to West Virginia governor are hiring
PIKEVILLE, Ky. -- Three Kentucky surface mines with connections to West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice plan to hire 150 employees in an area where coal jobs have declined over the past decade.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Bluestone Industries plans to begin production immediately. Bluestone said the mines are in Pike and Letcher counties and have been inactive due to market decline. Bluestone has ties to the Justice family.
Justice and his family own dozens of mining companies and owe millions in unpaid property taxes to Kentucky counties where they operate.
Justice told the newspaper Monday that the companies are entitled to dispute tax bills in some cases but said "we're not going to walk away from an obligation."
The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet said the number of eastern Kentucky coal jobs fell from more than 13,600 in 2011 to just over 4,000 in 2017.
Newport man impersonated dead father in Social Security fraud case
By Madeline Mitchell
The Kentucky Enquirer
A Newport, Kentucky man pleaded guilty to impersonating his dead father in a Social Security fraud case in which he received more than $80,000, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Robert Howard, 57, was sentenced to five years probation and 30 days of intermittent confinement on Thursday, the release states.
According to the release, Howard fraudulently received his father's Title II Social Security benefits for five years after his father's death. Howard knowingly concealed his father's death from the Social Security Association and admitted to impersonating his deceased father in a phone call to the Florence, Kentucky Social Security Association office.
In the phone call Howard attempted to ensure wrongful continuation of the monthly payments, the release states.
Howard was also ordered to repay the fraudulent funds as part of the sentence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.