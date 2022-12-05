DOLLAR STORE.jpg

By next spring, a new Dollar General Store location will be open at this sight on U.S. 41/Hanson Road in Madisonville.

 Matt Hughes

A new Dollar General Store location is currently under construction in Madisonville, with the doors slated to open sometime this spring.

Work recently began on the site along U.S. 41/Hanson Road next to the Madisonville Christian Assembly, on the vacant lot across the street from Winding Creek Road and Shiloh Apartments.

