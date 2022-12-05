A new Dollar General Store location is currently under construction in Madisonville, with the doors slated to open sometime this spring.
Work recently began on the site along U.S. 41/Hanson Road next to the Madisonville Christian Assembly, on the vacant lot across the street from Winding Creek Road and Shiloh Apartments.
“The store will employ approximately six to 10 employees, depending on the individual needs of the store,” said Katie Ellison with Dollar General Public Relations. “Our customers are at the center of all that we do, and meeting customers’ needs is Dollar General’s top priority when choosing store locations. In selecting store sites, we take a number of factors into consideration, carefully evaluating each potential new store location to ensure we can continue to meet our customers’ price, value and selection needs. We further strive to provide convenience for customers who may not have affordable nearby retail options.”
Plans are for the new store to open by late spring, but that could be affected by winter weather.
Dollar General will soon begin the hiring process for the new store, and interested individuals are urged to apply.
“Anyone interested in joining one of America’s fastest-growing retailers with competitive wages and benefits, world-class training and development and the ability to further their career through our growing organization may apply for available positions online at www.dollargeneral.com/careers.”
