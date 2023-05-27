Kentuckians are reminded to buckle up and secure children during the annual Click It or Ticket campaign from May 22 through June 4.
Governor Andy Beshear said buckling up can make all the difference between recovering from injuries or losing your life if you get into a car accident.
“I urge drivers to make the safe choice to wear a seat belt and ensure child passengers are securely restrained every time they travel. Let’s do everything we can to keep more of our families and loved ones safe while on the road,” he said.
According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety, of the 744 deaths last year in the state, 512 were occupants of motor vehicles. Of those, 52% were either not wearing a seat belt or were not properly restrained in a car seat or booster seat.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray said buckling up should be a natural reflex for drivers and passengers every time they enter a vehicle.
“No matter the vehicle, time of day, or distance, the best way to stay safe is to wear your seat belt — every trip, every time,” he said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, when worn correctly, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45% for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60% for pickup trucks, SUVs, and minivan occupants.
Properly fastened seat belts have contact with the strongest body parts, such as the chest, hips, and shoulders. A seat belt spreads the force of a crash over a wide area of the body, putting less stress on any one part, and allows the body to slow down with the crash, extending the time when the occupant feels the crash forces.
More than 100 law enforcement agencies throughout Kentucky have participated in the KOHS Click It or Ticket “Local Heroes” initiative to reinforce the safe driving message.
Gray said they encourage motorists to make safe choices on the road because it’s the right thing to do, not just because it is the law.
“However, if a life may be saved by writing a ticket, they will do it,” he said.
