Madisonville Public Works and Water Department crews responded to a broken water main line Tuesday morning on Main Street. According to Sarah Lutz, the public relations director for the city, a contractor hit the line while working in the area, and it is unknown how long it will take to repair the line. Customers are advised that there is no boiling water advisory, according to Lutz. But, she said, customers may experience lower water pressure than normal in the area.

 Will Whaley/The Messenger

