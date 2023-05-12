A Nebo man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he stole a vehicle and then falsely claimed to be a police officer.
MPD was dispatched to Lenmark on Madison Square Drive at just after 5 p.m. where they say they made contact with the owner of a missing vehicle. That individual told police that a friend a borrowed their vehicle to transport a red four wheeler, but the vehicle had been taken from the parking lot in front of Lenmark.
Just over an hour later, while the investigation was ongoing, the owner spotted their vehicle traveling on East Center Street and followed it until police could locate it. Officers conducted a stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Earl Cross and Anton Road, where they made contact with Timothy Jacob Stallins, 31 of Nebo.
Police say that Stallins identified himself to officers as a police officer himself.
The suspect was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer, receiving stolen property more of $10,000 or more and receiving stolen property more than $1,000 but less than $10,000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.