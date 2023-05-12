A Nebo man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he stole a vehicle and then falsely claimed to be a police officer.

MPD was dispatched to Lenmark on Madison Square Drive at just after 5 p.m. where they say they made contact with the owner of a missing vehicle. That individual told police that a friend a borrowed their vehicle to transport a red four wheeler, but the vehicle had been taken from the parking lot in front of Lenmark.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.