The American Legion Post 6 had a great turnout of all first responders for their third First Responder’s Lunch on Monday.
American Legion Commander Tommy Omer said the lunch went very well.
“We had a big crowd,” he said. “We are thinking around 100 [people came out], same as last year.”
John Komar, a legion member and current School Resource Officer for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, was in charge of cooking the BBQ for the lunch.
“This is my third-year cooking,” he said. “Everybody seems to like it.”
Komar and Omer said they believe all agencies were represented at the lunch, Madisonville Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Madisonville Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and the Hopkins County Jail.
The main goal of the lunch was to show the legion’s appreciation for everything the first responders do for the county and the state.
“I think it is the opinion of the legion that we want to support our first responders,” said Komar. “They don’t get a lot of appreciation.”
Omer said it seemed like everyone who came by to eat felt appreciated.
James Crawford, with the Madisonville Police Department, said he thinks the lunch was a good idea and that he can feel the support from the legion.
Angela Toney, with the Sheriff’s Office, said the food was great.
Mark Conrad, with the Madisonville Police Department, agreed to say the food is always good.
“They take good care of us,” he said.
The legion plans to make this lunch a yearly event to continue to show their support and appreciation to the law enforcement and first responders in the community.
