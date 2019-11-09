Hopkins County vets honored; Sunday's parade to highlight ceremonies

Veterans Day tributes started early in Hopkins County Friday, with two events in Hanson.
Students from Hanson Elementary School organized a morning program for about 30 military veterans. It included two patriotic songs and a poem read by the student council.
"It's a labor of love," fifth-grade teacher Donna Hendricks said. "The students learn a lot about what
see vets/page a4
the sacrifices were that the veterans made for us. The adults benefit because it reminds us of our heritage."
Hendricks said the program is a school tradition that goes back at least 10 years, but only took about a week to put together. School Resource Officer Terry Vick said veterans were present from the Korean conflict to the campaign in Afghanistan.
The Eddie Ballard Western Kentucky Veterans Center held its own holiday program during the morning as well.
The activities lead up to Sunday's celebration in Madisonville. A wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial on North Main Street, followed by a parade down Main Street at 2 p.m.
