The parent company for several local nursing homes is preparing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine that will go to residents and staff in each facility.
Officials from Concord Health Systems — owners of Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center, Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Madisonville and Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs — said they have done the needed front-end work and are now awaiting further details.
“Our vaccine consents are sent but we have not received our clinic dates yet as to when Walgreens will be coming to administer,” said Mandy Matheny, the Director of Quality and Admissions for the health care system. “We hope to hear from them any day.”
Matheny estimates that there are around 300 employees and over 200 residents at her three Hopkins County facilities that need to be vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the Hopkins County Health Department is preparing to distribute the 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine to health care workers outside of the hospital setting.
This includes staff from the fields dental, optometry, physical therapy, urgent care, the Federally Qualified Health Center medical staff and anyone who is home health or anyone who is in medical practice not associated with the hospital or a large corporate health system, according to Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach.
“We will contact their offices in the next few days to schedule everyone,” said Beach.
Beach reported five new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the county total to 98. There were 22 new cases confirmed and 681 active cases in the county.
Hopkins County remains ranked red averaging more than 25 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, according to the state’s COVID-19 site. On Wednesday, the county averaged 51.2 cases.
