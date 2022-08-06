The Madisonville City Council approved a request to close Bishop Alley for a fall event that will be taking place the evening of September 30, 2022. Owner of MadCity Wicks & Wine, Robyn Elliot, made this request in order to host a special event for the community.
“We’ll have a special candle event in the shop but we’re closing the alley down and bringing in vendors,” Elliot said. “We’ll have a food truck, Hocus Pocus shirts for sale, mums, special stamped bracelets and rings from Aster & Ivy, costume contest, and more things to come. I’m still working out the details, but we are super excited.”
Reservations for the event will be required and it will be a limited space event according to Elliot.
More information will be released in the coming weeks so be sure to check the MadCity Wicks & Wine’s Facebook page.
