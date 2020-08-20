Hopkins County reported nine new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with eight of the positive results coming from individuals younger than 40.
The official numbers since March vary from the state’s daily report and the local health department’s totals. Locally, the health department is reporting 448 total cases, while the state reports 455 cases. There have been 35 deaths coronavirus deaths in the county.
Health Department Director Denise Beach said the discrepancy could come from cases that fall close to the county line and are first reported to Hopkins County. She said once the health department investigates, they realize the person lives in another county and adjust the numbers accordingly.
“When we work it, we realize that they live across the county borderline, so we send it to another health department,” she said. “We take it off of our numbers, but we know that our numbers are right because we check those addresses and where they are before we add them to our numbers.”
Another possible reason for the discrepancy, Beach said, could come from the fact the state includes probable cases, people who have positive antibody tests, where the county adds those numbers separately. According to county data, there are 13 probable positive cases.
Seven of the nine new cases were individuals between the ages of 21 to 40-years old, one was listed as between 0- and 20-years old, and one between the age of 41 to 60.
“Younger Hopkins Countians are contracting it, which has its upside, they’re much less likely to get sick, but they’re still as likely to spread it, and we know that they still can become ill from this,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said at Wednesday’s weekly city-county Facebook Live update..
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the big challenge is making the 20-something group aware that they are spreading COVID-19 quickly amongst themselves.
“Make sure that you are washing your hands, using hand sanitizer, wearing your maks, using social distancing, those are all things that are extremely important,” Cotton said.
During the update, Cotton announced there would be a couple of street closings, the first of which starts today at North Street, and then Monday Hospital Drive will close.
“CSX informed us that on North Street, there’s going to be some work done at the railroad crossing there,” he said. “Starting Thursday night, and that should reopen on Tuesday.”
Hospital Drive will be closed from Monday until next Thursday, Aug. 27.
“That’s an important one to know, especially if there’s something, and you’re trying to get somebody to the hospital faster go one of the alternative ways to get to the hospital,” said Whitfield.
During next week’s update, Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern will discuss changes to this year’s election process.
