There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County, said Health Department Director Denise Beach. But if and when there is a case, Beach has complete faith in Baptist Health Madisonville’s readiness.
“At the hospital, they have two infection control nurses, and I am in daily contact with them. We discuss cases, we discuss criteria, we discuss how to test if we have someone because it needs to be in a negative pressure room,” she said. “We have all that arranged, they have had practice runs of how to test somebody, what personal protective equipment to wear and where they’re going to be doing testing and how they are going to handle it at the hospital. I feel very secure that the hospital is practicing and ready to treat a patient.”
BHM’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Wayne Lipson said during a joint conference Thursday with county leadership that he sees COVID-19 as a very low threat.
“As a whole, as a population, we see this as a very low threat,” he said. “It is much easier to catch the flu because we did not wash our hands like we should have been. There are 15 million people that have gotten the flu in this current flu season.”
Globally, there have been 125,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the latest report by the World Health Organization.
“The numbers speak for themselves,” Lipson said. “So, common sense, wash your hands, and I think now the flu is going to go down actually because we’re washing our hands like crazy. Soap and water really work. That’s one of the things we’re doing with our staff and with our patients and really reiterating that for you.”
Lipson said if someone feels like they have the symptoms — a high fever, a lower respiratory infection, like a cough or wheeze, and meet the case criteria of having traveled or been exposed to someone with COVID-19 — a good place for them to start is with their primary care physician.
“If you’re concerned about not feeling well, and you have flu-like symptoms, your primary care doctor can do a test,” he said.
Despite public perception, Baptist’s ER has not been inundated with people wanting to be tested for COVID-19.
“The ER really should be reserved for those that have high fevers and shortness of breath, and that’s the biggest difference between say the coronavirus and the flu,” he said.
If an individual arrives at Baptist and presents have symptoms, they will go through a screening process to determine if they’re positive for testing for coronavirus, said Chief Nursing Officer Denise Dunn.
“If the screen is positive, then we will contact the state health department for guidance on actually doing the test for the patient,” she said. “We will put a mask on the patient if the patient knows they’re coming in with the symptoms ahead of time, then we would encourage if have availability to a mask that they put the mask on before they arrive.”
After which, the patient is placed into what the hospital calls “precautions” or isolation to separate them from others and then proceed with the official assessment to determine, along with the health department, whether or not the patient should be admitted or discharged, said Dunn.
The hospital has 10 isolation rooms, which would be its negative pressure rooms. Dunn said the Center for Disease Control indicated that a patient could be placed in a private room, which for Baptist is a majority of their rooms.
Education has been provided to individuals responsible for any patient that comes in with any illness that requires precautions, said Dunn.
“Any nurse that is assigned to a unit that provides patient care is competent to take care of the patients within that population,” she said.
The hospital treats anyone with a respiratory infection the same way, as the flu can be just as contagious as COVID-19, said Lipson.
“This is nothing, I hate to use the pun, novel. Nurses are used to doing this kind of thing,” he said. “We need to be as cognizant as we would with somebody with the flu. This is not a new way to take care of a patient; this is something that they’re already trained to do, and do every day, frankly, because we’ve had a pretty hectic flu season.”
Lipson said 95% to 97% of people who contract COVID-19 will be fine.
“It’ll be like you have the flu, you won’t feel well for a few days, and you’ll be just fine,” he said. “It’s the people that are the elderly, or people that have comorbid conditions, such as diabetes or heart disease, or COPD, those people are at a higher risk, no differently than if they got the flu.”
Beach said if a case were to occur in the area, the health department would get information out as soon as it could.
“We will definitely try to get the information out to you, and we are not trying to hide anything, we are trying to keep the public informed,” she said. “Please work with us and ask questions if you have them.”
To ask questions regarding general concerns about COVID-19, call the Health departments hotline at 1-800-722-5725, or visit kycovid.ky.gov for more information.
