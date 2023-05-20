MCC 1

Shannon King from Madisonville North Hopkins High School, left, Sarah Buchanan from South Hopkins Middle School, center, and Christy Mulligan from West Broadway Elementary, right, were recognized by the Madisonville Community College and Murray State University with an Excellence in Teaching Award for their dedication and outstanding contributions to their schools and the education system.

 Submitted photo

Madisonville Community College and Murray State University awarded three Hopkins County School teachers the Excellence in Teaching Award last Tuesday.

The three recipients of the MCC and MSU jointly hosted Regional Education Partnership were Christy Mulligan from West Broadway Elementary, Sarah Buchanan from South Hopkins Middle School, and Shannon King from Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

