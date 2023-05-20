Madisonville Community College and Murray State University awarded three Hopkins County School teachers the Excellence in Teaching Award last Tuesday.
The three recipients of the MCC and MSU jointly hosted Regional Education Partnership were Christy Mulligan from West Broadway Elementary, Sarah Buchanan from South Hopkins Middle School, and Shannon King from Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
The colleges honored outstanding educators in the region from partner school districts including Caldwell, Crittenden, Dawson Springs, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Webster counties.
MCC President Dr. Cindy Kelley said the college was thrilled to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these educators.
“Their commitment to teaching and the impact they have on their students is truly inspiring,” she said.
The award was created to celebrate and highlight teaching excellence in elementary, middle, and high school education.
The nomination committee that reviewed the applications comprised of educators and administrators from each district and representatives from the colleges. They selected one teacher from each grade level from each school district.
These educators were chosen for their dedication and outstanding contribution to their respective schools and the education system as a whole.
The colleges and school districts have been meeting regularly since 2017 to discuss issues of mutual importance, plan collaborative ventures, and refine and expand dual credit programming for students.
