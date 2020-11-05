As small businesses prepare for the holiday season, many are still recovering from the loss in sales due to the shutdown caused by the pandemic and impact of the coronavirus.
But help may be available for some businesses who qualify.
Local small businesses have the opportunity to claim a tax credit through the Kentucky Small Business Tax Credit program offered through the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
The program offers small businesses between $3,500 and $25,000 per year. Businesses are eligible if they have hired at least one new full-time employee in the last year and purchased at least $5,000 in new equipment or technology., according to state officials.
“The goal of the program is to encourage Kentucky’s small businesses to grow and reinvest,” said Jack Mazurak, spokesman for the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development.
The tax credit is open to most businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees and to nearly all industry segments including — construction, manufacturing, retail, service and wholesale companies, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development website. The tax credit is applied to the state tax return for the year it is awarded.
The credit is only applied to one year and businesses will need to reapply the next year around the same time to receive the tax credit, said Mazurak.
“One of the things we see is businesses that take advantage of the program continue to grow and take advantage of it year after year,” said Mazurak.
Libby Spencer, president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, said she gave the information out to chamber members so they can be aware of the opportunity and to allow them time to contact their accounting firm or ask for assistance.
To apply visit, www.think kentucky.com/ksbtc and click on the KSBTC apply button. For information or assistance businesses should contact their local accounting firm or the Office of Entrepreneurship at cedsbsd@ky.gov or call 502-564-7670.
Spencer said she is attempting to assist local small businesses any way she can in these difficult times. She said she remains excited about this weekend’s Holiday Open House.
Some local businesses have gotten things kicked started a little early, according to Spencer, who said the official event is set for Friday and Saturday.
Spencer said she is hoping this year’s Holiday Open House will help businesses regain some of their lost revenue. There are still around 63-65 Chamber members participating, but around 10 have opted to start the open house a little earlier to cut down on the amount of people in the stores.
“The participating businesses and restaurants have done a great job of adding online, curbside and phone orders to ensure everyone can participate,” she said.
Spencer suggests calling the participating businesses ahead of time to check on any special offers. She said most businesses are watching the COVID-19 numbers and taking it day-by-day.
“We will be following all CDC guidelines for safety — and masks are required,” said Spencer.
Customers will be given the opportunity to participate in a drawing for a grand prize, a $250 Chamber Check. Participating businesses will have a QR code posted in their store or online for shoppers to take a picture of and enter to win.
The Local Love Bag Distribution will take place starting at 4:30 p.m. today at Madisonville City Park and at 7 a.m. tomorrow. The bags will contain a variety of gift cards, coupons and merchandise valued at $500 and will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
There is a printable passport available on the Chamber’s website, www.hopkins chamber.com or one can be picked up at the chamber office at 15 East Center Street. The passport details which businesses are participating, their hours and the savings they are offering.
The Chamber will also be hosting Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14 at the Ballard Convention Center.
Watts will be visiting to discuss key issues with Chamber members to determine the business community’s top legislative priorities to help the state recover from COVID-19 and rebuild the economy.
“This is a great opportunity for our members,” said Spencer.
Watts’ arrival was pushed back due to COVID-19 to allow for her to come in-person as planned. Admission is $20 for members, $30 for non-members and $150 for a table of eight. For more information, contact Spencer at 270-821-3435.
