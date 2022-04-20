Hosted by Warrior Martial Arts, there will be a free women’s self- defense class this Saturday at 1395 South Main Street in Madisonville. This event will share potentially life saving skills and tactics for women of all ages, starting at 10a.m., and it is expected to last roughly three hours.
“We are working with Sanctuary Inc. here in town (Cindy Fletcher) to offer this event. It is a free event (donations accepted and will be donated to Sanctuary Inc.) I will be teaching the class myself and the material will be based off of two decades of teaching programs like this through out the region,” Coach Eric Myers said.
The class will cover various topics of situational self-defense. The group will be broken into two age brackets. Attendees under age 11 will focus on safety and awareness and basic skills. Those over age 11 will expand on serious topics and situations as well as more advanced skills.
“Our hope is to show those in attendance that they have the ability within them already to protect themselves and that they are worth protecting.”
This class is open to the public. For more information be sure to check out Warrior Martial Arts Facebook page.
