Trying to get as much Halloween celebration in before Sunday, businesses and organizations have events happening all week.
Starting off the week of events is BrightView’s Trunk-r-Treat event from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
There will be snacks, candy, and pizza, along with inflatables for the kids to enjoy. Costumes are encouraged for both kids and adults. BrightView is located at 9 East Arch Street.
Also on Wednesday, Christian Assembly will be having a Trunk-R-Treat event from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 3600 Hanson Road. There will be decorated trunks, games, candy, and costume prizes for newborns to fifth grade.
Duggers Bar & Grill is celebrating with a Halloween Bash from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. There will be music and drink specials each night. On Thursday, there will be karaoke, and on Friday, there will be a Halloween party for 21 and up only and a costume contest.
Saturday is the busiest day of the week with many Halloween celebrations going on.
The Crowded House is celebrating 10 years with a Halloween Anniversary Celebration from 11:30 a.m. on Saturday to midnight on Sunday. The Cameron Tabor Band will be performing.
Anyone wearing a costume will receive 10% off, and there will be a first-place prize of $100 gift card and a second-place prize of a $50 gift card.
A Spook Ball will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at Madisonville City Park in the mini-golf area. The course will be decorated for Halloween, and there will be free treats and hot chocolate.
The cost of the event is $3, but anyone 10 years and under get in free. For more information, call 270-821-2156.
Saturday is also the last day to participate in the Run for Your Lives Virtual Ghost 5k to benefit the Hopkins County Community Clinic. For more information, visit the clinic’s Facebook page.
Halloween celebrations continue on Saturday and Sunday, with churches across Hopkins County hosting some kind of Halloween event.
• Madisonville First Baptist Church, 246 North Main Street, will have a Fall Fest Drive Thru from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
• Sanctuary Church, 55 S. Oak Street, will have Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday with free goodies, face painting, hair painting, concessions, cake walk, and a silent auction.
• Greater Lighthouse, 2860 N. Main Street, will have Trunk or Treat from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday with food and candy.
• Bethany Baptist Church, on Meadowlark Lane, will have Trunk or Treat from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, serving chili, soup, and sandwiches in their fellowship hall.
• Rose Creek Cumberland Presbyterian, 7220 Rose Creek Road, will have a Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
• Madisonville First General Baptist Church, 900 West Center Street, will have Trunk or Treat from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
• Lone Star Church, 2821 Anton Road, will have Trunk or Treat from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, with free hot chocolate, apple nachos, popcorn, and candy.
