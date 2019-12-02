A 20-year-old Cynthiana man has been arrested and charged with murder.
The individual was arrested last week following a lengthy investigation into a re-opened case from 2015.
The arrested man’s name is not being released at this time because he was a juvenile at the time of the alleged crime, according to CPD Det./Sgt. Justin Jett.
The individual is charged with the death of Billy Combs, who was 33 years old at the time of his death on Dec. 21, 2015.
According to information from the Cynthiana Democrat archives, Combs’ body was discovered on Dec. 22 along the river bank across from Randy’s Recycling Center.
Combs was last seen on Monday, Dec. 21, about 5 p.m., on River Road his sister told police, who began an immediate search and called out the Harrison County Search and Rescue Squad.
HCSAR and members of the Cynthiana Fire Department began their search at the Pleasant Street bridge and were planning to continue to the area behind Walmart.
However, Combs’ body was recovered within an hour of being called out.
The defendant is expected to appear in Harrison County Juvenile Court on Monday. More information may be released following the court proceedings.
The investigation is on-going and other charges may result.
