Not far from Lovers Lane in Hopkinsville is something that Madisonville leaders would love to copy — a busy multi-sport facility.
“They’ve been down here quite a bit,” Chris Jung said.
Jung is the marketing and events coordinator of a sports complex which has become the model for Hopkins County officials. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton announced this week they want to build a similar complex in Mid Town Commons.
Jung wouldn’t mind that.
“We hope that the Madisonville facility would be willing to do some partnerships, attracting big-time, state or national events,” he said.
While Whitfield and Cotton began examining options for a sports complex last January, the vision of Hopkinsville and Christian County leaders goes back about a decade.
“They had a very specific objective of increasing sports tourism dollars,” Jung said — especially from around the region. He praised city and county officials for working together to make the Sportsplex a reality, with construction taking one year.
Jung, who once worked with the Kentucky New Era, said the Sportsplex cost $6.5 million to build, funded through a bond issue. Whitfield estimated this week that the Madisonville complex might cost $7 million.
But Cotton cautioned Friday against “throwing around numbers. We need to consult with an architect first.” The mayor expects Madisonville’s complex to be larger than Hopkinsville’s.
The building near Exit 5 on the Pennyrile Parkway has several names. It was built in 2018 as the Hopkinsville Sportsplex. Then it gained sponsors and now is known as “Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex Hopkinsville.”
Ads both inside and out help pay the Sportsplex bills.
“Our goal is, for now, to cover the operational costs,” Jung said. “We’ve done a good job in year one in hitting some of those marks.”
Hopkins County magistrates noted during a committee meeting Tuesday that naming rights could help the Mid Town Commons complex pay for itself.
One of the most striking things about the Sportsplex is the large area of artificial turf near the front door. It’s surrounded by plexiglass similar to a hockey rink. The field is used for indoor soccer and flag football. Nets above the field can be lowered for use as baseball batting cages.
“You should have been here last night,” Jung told a visitor on a quiet Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday night, the Clarksville, Tennessee, Soccer Club took over the building with about 750 people of all ages.
“We’re busy every single night,” Jung said.
Christian County residents can use the Sportsplex as a health club of sorts. An annual membership costs only $30. By example, the local YMCA offers memberships ranging from $18 to $42 per month, but the Y has exercise equipment and a swimming pool that the Sportsplex does not offer.
The Sportsplex held its grand opening Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. Since then, Jung says more than 100,000 people from at least 15 states have entered, especially for volleyball, basketball and soccer.
The conceptual idea for Madisonville’s sports complex includes three outdoor baseball/softball diamonds. Hopkinsville doesn’t have that, but Jung noted there’s plenty of open space around the Sportsplex to add some in the future.
Visitors to the Sportsplex have to play a form of outdoor dodgeball right now. Construction crews are building a four-story Holiday Inn and Suites across the street. It should open in April, also benefiting the Bruce Convention Center, which connects with the Sportsplex by a covered walkway.
The Sportsplex is about one mile from busy Fort Campbell Boulevard, with restaurants such as Panera Bread, Logan’s Roadhouse and Chick-fil-A. They’re businesses that Hopkins County currently does not have, but magistrates hope will follow.
The Hopkins County Fiscal Court has called a special meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday to vote on its share of funding to buy the Mid Town Commons property. Madisonville City Council approved its half Tuesday.
“My goal is to turn some dirt in June,” Whitfield said. “It’s something the court has been trying to do for about 13 years.”
