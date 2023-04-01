The First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Madisonville will host a midday Holy Week Worship at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Reverend Kara Foster, the Pastor at FCC Madisonville, said Holy Week is the week for Christians to mark the events that led up to Jesus’ death on the cross.
“This community worship is a chance for area Christian leaders to come together and worship together and remember this holy week in a Christian’s life,” she said.
The brief service will begin at 11:30 a.m. each day and will last about 30 minutes. After the service, a free sack lunch will be offered to everyone.
“Volunteers from the church will put it together,” said Foster. “They will have sandwiches and desserts and chips and fruit for people to choose from.”
Each day a guest speaker from an area Christian Church will reflect on the events of the day from the Gospel of John.
Foster said this is something the church has been doing for a while, though they took a break during COVID.
“I hope it is a chance for all of us to remember our common faith and get together and worship together,” she said.
The visiting pastors are Rev, Jen Evans from First Presbyterian Church of Madisonville on Monday. Tuesday will have Rev. Ed Carl, a retired minister from the Church of the Brethren. Wednesday will be Rev. John Kalz from First United Methodist of Madisonville. Rev. LaBarron McAdoo from Eastview Missionary Baptist Church will be speaking on Thursday. Friday will have Rev. Paul Moore from the First Christian Church in Greenville.
Foster said the service gives us a chance to remember the hard parts of the Easter story, the suffering, the sacrifice, the betrayal, and even the death of Jesus.
“I think as followers of Jesus, it is important for us to not look away from the hard parts of the story even though we look forward to the celebration and the resurrection story on Easter Sunday,” she said.
