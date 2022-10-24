A vehicle pursuit that started in Webster County on Sunday ended ended in suicide in Hopkins County, according to a release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials say that the Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of reckless driving Sunday afternoon and began pursuit of a Black Chevrolet Avalanche on U.S. 41A. HCSO was asked to assist at approximately 4:39 p.m..
The vehicle came to a stop at 4480 Nebo Road, and prior to the arrival of HCSO deputies, Webster County deputies reported that shots had been fired.
Officers from the KSP and Madisonville Police Department also responded, and soon after officers made an approach on the vehicle.
It was soon determined that the driver of the vehicle, Brian Allen Hood, was dead from an apparent self inflicted gunshot wound.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.