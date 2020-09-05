Kentucky State Police detectives said they are still investigating a former Hopkins County teacher and administrator who is being held on $100,000 bond at the Hopkins County Jail.
Leonard Lance Menser, 52, of Nortonville, was charged Aug. 13 with first-degree sodomy of a victim under the age of 12 and incest with a victim under the age of 12, with possible serious physical injury.
According to KSP Trooper Rob Austin, investigators took over the case, and anyone with additional information is asked to come forward.
Menser last worked in Hopkins County as a substitute teacher in October of 2019 following his retirement as a South Hopkins Middle School instructor in February of that same year.
Menser first worked as a substitute in the school system in 1991 before accepting a position as an elementary teacher at the former Saint Charles Elementary school in 1992. In January of 2008, Menser was named assistant principal at West Hopkins School. In July of 2011, he was named that school’s principal.
According to school officials, Menser was no longer on the school’s substitute list at the time of his arrest.
According to court documents, Menser is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.
Shooting investigation ongoing
The Madisonville Police Department is still searching for information regarding a shooting on Sunday, Aug. 30 that left five injured at a block party at the intersection of Elm Street and Pride Avenue. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD Detective Kyle Dame at 270-824-2121 ext. 2014. Those that want to remain anonymous can call 270-825-1111.
The MPD is also investigating a Sept. 3 shots fired case that occurred around 9:30 p.m. at the 600 block of Virginia Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found one bullet entry located on the front of the residence, according to police reports.
Further investigations discovered that the slug traveled into the family room and through a second wall and into an unoccupied bedroom. No injuries were reported, according to report and the investigation is ongoing.
