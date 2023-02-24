The Knights of Columbus sponsor the annual Friday Fish Fry each week during Lent, and tonight kicks off the 2023 season at Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville.
According to Doctor James Donley with the Knights of Columbus, the organization has been hosting this event every year for the past 30 years, if not longer.
“It started out as a social gathering and it still continues as this, but COVID threw a wrench in the works,” Donley said. “During COVID we had to do drive-thru. We have kept it because older people don’t want to get out of their cars and seat at the tables. Anyone who wants to come can.”
Donley says they anticipate 40 families to partake, however, they are prepared and able to serve much more.
The cooking starts at 3 p.m., with meals served from 5-7 p.m. Donley says they encourage people to come out and enjoy a good meal with family and friends while enjoying the company of others for a good cause.
The meals consist of four pieces of catfish either fried or baked, coleslaw, hush puppies, baked beans, fries, potato salad and green beans. Adult platters include fish and all sides. There are children plates available as well with a hot dog option.
Once all expenses are paid, all money raised goes to support local charities throughout Hopkins County.
Donley says that pre-orders are helpful, but not necessary. Please call to place your order, 270-821-8271, Thursdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and p.m. All orders must be paid via cash or local check.
“Tonight is the first event, we’re looking forward to it. We like people to stay and eat, meet and great. That is what its about, fellowship. It is a good reasonably pried meal for the food that they get.”
Christ the King Church is located at 1600 Kingsway Drive.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.