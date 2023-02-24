The Knights of Columbus sponsor the annual Friday Fish Fry each week during Lent, and tonight kicks off the 2023 season at Christ the King Catholic Church in Madisonville.

According to Doctor James Donley with the Knights of Columbus, the organization has been hosting this event every year for the past 30 years, if not longer.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.