Lisa Miller has been announced as the new president of the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber Board voted to approve Miller for the position at Tuesday’s board meeting. She will assume her duties effective immediately.
In a statement to the board, Miller said she is thankful to the board for giving her this opportunity for the second time in her career.
“The Chamber’s work is vital to the region’s business community, and I look forward to working with the Chamber’s board, volunteers, and staff to continue to grow the organization,” She said.
Miller has been the Director of Membership for the chamber for the past several years. Before that, she served as the organization’s president from 1999 to 2007 and is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Institute for Organizational Management, a premier nonprofit professional development program, and has earned the recognition of IOM.
Miller will fill the vacancy left by Libby Spencer, who recently announced her impending transition from the chamber to Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville.
Spencer said Miller is one of the rare people in the habit of excellence.
“She’s a trusted voice for our members and the community,” she said. “I am thrilled that she will continue to be committed to the success of Hopkins County.”
For more information, contact the chamber at 270-821-3435 or office@hopkinschamber.com.
