Beginning next week, new rules and regulations for Hanson Cemetery will go into effect.
Carroll Oakley, who oversees the Hanson Cemetery, said the city will start cleaning the cemetery next week following the new rules. Anything not within the new rules will be removed.
“This has been going on for quite a while, and we have come to an agreement with people on the commission to start doing this,” he said.
While caring for the property, groundskeepers would have to work around flowers, vases, and shepherd’s hooks placed far away from the headstone making mowing and weed eating a challenge.
Oakley said the new rules will make taking care of the property easier for the groundskeepers.
The plan is to start removing items that are no longer in line with the rules next week depending on the weather.
“We are going to try to move what we can,” said Oakley.
He hopes that family members have had enough time to remove anything they want to keep from their loved ones’ graves.
The new rules and regulations are:
Only one shepherds hook, four feet or taller, per name on the headstone is allowed.
Flowers will be placed only on headstones or the shepherds hook.
The only time decorations will be placed on the ground is at a fresh burial space and they will be removed at a later date by the City of Hanson.
No benches or permanent fixtures are to be placed on the burial space.
American Flags will be installed by the City of Hanson before Memorial Day and will be removed by the City of Hanson.
