Monday night the Lady Maroons punched their ticket to the District Championship on Thursday night after sending the Lady Tigers of Caldwell County packing 72-43.
The Lady Maroons controlled the tipoff but the Lady Tigers managed to take a early 3-0 lead to open the game. Madisonville scored on the next drive to even the score at 3-3. The Lady Maroons knocked down four shots from three point land and went on to take a 14-6 lead after eight minutes.
The Lady Maroons turned up the heat in the second quarter and held the Lady Tigers to only five points in the quarter while blistering Caldwell on offense with 18. Madisonville was led by Amari Lovan with 11 first half points for a 32-11 halftime lead.
In the third quarter the Lady Maroons outpaced the Lady Tigers 16-12 to take a 48-23 lead into the fourth, where both teams stepped it up. Madisonville still managed to outscore Caldwell 24-20 to take the win at 72-43.
Amari Lovan led the Lady Maroons with 21 points, she went four of four from the charity stripe, she also nailed three of six from behind the arc. Kailey Barber added 15, Bryanne Johnson had 10 points, Jaycee Noffsinger finished with eight, Destiny Whitsell had seven, Riley Sword added five, SaNya Carney had four, and Bailey Bryant had two points in the game.
With the win the Lady Maroons move to 18-10 for the season and will face Hopkin County Central Lady Storm for the third time this season with the Lady Storm owning this years series 2-0.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.