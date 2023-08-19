Independence Bank will hold its Farm to Fork fundraising dinner at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Event Barn B in Mahr Park Arboretum.
Kelsey Hargis, with Independence Bank, said their Farm to Fork event is a little different than other cities.
“It started from what they call the Green Acre, and that is a one-acre plot in Mahr Park. Our employees go out and farm it just about every day,” she said. “Then they are turning around and using all they have grown for the Farm to Fork dinner. We will also be preparing the meal.”
The acre started as a way to give back to Madisonville. It was a way to grow fresh vegetables and provide nutritional meal options for those who couldn’t afford sustainable grocery options.
“They were giving that to food banks and local non-profits. Anyone who was in need,” said Hargis.
After the Green Acre was established, the bank employees tried to find other ways to give back, which is how the Farm to Fork Dinner came about.
The proceeds from the dinner will go towards the local FFA and 4-H programs. Hargis said the bank started a scholarship last year in honor of Danny Peyton, so some of the proceeds went to fund scholarships.
“We awarded $5,700 to the local 4-H and FFA chapters and two $1,500 scholarships in honor of Danny Peyton,” she said.
The FFA and 4-H members will also help during the Farm to Fork event by acting as servers.
The menu this year includes a charcuterie board with assorted meats and cheeses, scratch-made dinner rolls, a chopped wedge salad with creamy Parmesan dressing, slow-roasted pork tenderloin in Dijon pan sauce served with campfire potatoes, and grilled cream corn. For dessert, they will have Bourbon-sea salt caramels, chocolate pie with toasted meringue, and strawberries with high biscuits and whipped cream.
For the past two years, the employees have also been growing wildflowers, so they provide the flowers for the event.
Tickets are on sale now for $75 a person or $608 for a table of eight. They must be purchased ahead of time at any Independence Bank location.
