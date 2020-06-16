Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Jaymes R. Ard, 31, of Greencastle, Ind. was charged Monday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, careless driving and failure to produce insurance.
• Daniel Betancourt Jr., 58, of Allentown, Pa. was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Matthew E. Jones, 34, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with first degree fleeing/evading police, second degree fleeing/evading police, third degree criminal mischief, all terrain vehicle violations, leaving the scene of an accident and disregarding a stop sign.
• Johnny R. Nance Jr., 47, of Madisonville was charged Friday with first degree wanton endangerment, third degree criminal mischief and public intoxication.
• Sasha M. Shoemaker, 33, of Louisville was charged Friday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Erica R. Skaggs, 31, of Owensboro was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• James R. Thomas, 31, of Madisonville was charged Monday with second degree burglary and two counts of fourth degree assault.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Monday:
• Wilfredo C. Delapaz, 63, of Drakesboro was charged Sunday with marijuana possession and operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Alex R. Larkins, 34, of White Plains was charged Saturday with second degree disorderly conduct, third degree assault against an officer and public intoxication.
• Sofia D. Scott, 26, of Mortons Gap was charged Saturday with second degree criminal trespassing, third degree criminal mischief and fourth degree assault.
The Kentucky State Police released the following reports Monday:
• Christy E. Dukes, 35, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with first degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of synthetic drugs and public intoxication.
• Nichole D. Franklin, 38, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with possession of synthetic drugs, careless driving, no registration plates, improper display of plates, driving under the influence, improper equipment, improper or no windshield and failure to maintain required insurance.
