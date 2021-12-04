Dozens of people gathered Friday afternoon to witness the dedication ceremony of the Mark Boaz Regional Training Center for the Madisonville Fire Department.
Cindy Boaz, Mark’s wife, said having the training center named after him was such an honor.
“He loved what he did,” she said. “It was truly a passion.”
Mark Boaz passed away in April 2020 from Lou Gehrig’s Disease, ALS. During his life, Mark worked as an engineer at the Madisonville Fire Department, an arson investigator of the Kentucky State Police Department, a member of the Hanson Volunteer Fire Department, a regional manager of Fire Investigation at Donan Engineering, and as the Area 2 coordinator for the Kentucky State Fire and Rescue Training.
During the dedication, Madisonville Fire Chief John Dunning said countless firefighters have experienced and benefited from his tireless hours of building the fire service.
“I don’t know many of our fire service leaders today who never took a class from Mark Boaz sometime during their career,” he said.“Mark was a great teacher, and it really showed.”
Cindy said he taught because he wanted the firefighters to be safe so they could go home to their families.
“He felt like teaching them, he could help them enjoy their family and grow old with them,” she said.
Dunning said dedicating a training center that will benefit the entire region to Mark made sense because he went on to accomplish great things across the region for the fire service.
“He really did a great job on training and changing the lives of almost all of us here today,” he said.
The MFD received the training center in 2018 through a Kentucky Fire Commission grant and it went into service in 2019.
“Firefighters from around our region can come here and train,” said Dunning. “The training center has a live-fire room, confined space training, roof operations, sprinkler training, forceful entry props, and repelling props.”
He said the MFD just received another grant from the Kentucky Fire Commission to expand the training center to include a multipurpose building with classroom space.
Cindy said with the training center, Mark’s legacy is going to continue to live on through the firefighters and captains that will continue training.
“In teaching them, his legacy is going to live on,” she said.
