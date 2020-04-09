When you enter the foyer at Madisonville Tire and Retreading, each employee is wearing gloves and most were wearing masks. There is a six-foot barrier between customers and where their front-office workers are.
This is their new normal.
For the last 76 years, Madisonville Tire has served its community. Owner Duane Burns said for the 11 years he’s owned the business, they have serviced county and city vehicles, including police, sheriff and fire trucks helping to keep them on the road.
“We’re open for emergency vehicles — your police and sheriff and state police cruisers,” he said. “One of the things we’ve changed is we’re offering free pickup and delivery locally for anyone. We are also offering a drive-through service, as far as wipers go.
“We’re trying to change the way we do things,” he said. “We’re making sure nobody’s in a car when we are test driving, and we’re all wearing gloves.
Like most businesses in the community, Burns said sales are down.
“We’re way down, but you got to stay open,” he said.
With all of the emergency vehicles and service trucks and electrical trucks on the road, Burns likened this time to the 2009 ice storm. He said they are also taking care of health care workers.
Burns’ son, Derek, the manager at Madisonville Tire, said they have deals set up with Baptist Health to take care of doctors and anyone employed at the hospital.
“We’ve always had a deal set up with the hospital to where a doctor or anybody that is employed by Baptist. We go and pick up their vehicle, and we bring them in here. And we do whatever is needed. We deliver it back at no extra charge, and that’s not just during this time,” said Derek. “That’s something we’ve always offered for Baptist employees. We know they work hard and long hours.”
At Madisonville Tire, they repair brakes, front-end parts and alignment related issues. And, of course, they repair tires of all sizes, said Derek.
Like most every other business, things have slowed.
“It’s usually pretty hectic in here — from the time we open to the time we close,” said Derek. “It’s definitely a change. We’re trying to keep the customers in their vehicles as much as we can. The weather has been nice, so they’ve been sitting outside a lot to protect our secretaries.”
Having grown up around the business, Derek said this time is unique because it’s given him a way to see several different generations continue to come in who rely on their services.
“We’ve had so many doctors, nurses, janitors and several employees with the city that have flats that we’ve gone and repaired their tire and not charged them anything extra,” he said. “It’s helping the community out, and it’s a small piece of the puzzle that keeps everything going.”
Derek said keeping Madisonville Tire open is just a piece of the puzzle to keep things moving in this trying time.
“In this type of time, with the stuff that’s going on, it shows that people can come together,” he said. “My guys are still coming in every day. We’re taking extra precautions, trying to have customers stay in their vehicles, and tell them were to pull up to keep our employees safe. It means a lot to me to be able to do our part to help the community.”
If you have a flat tire or have alignment issues, Madisonville Tire and Retreading is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information about their services, call 270-821-2954.
