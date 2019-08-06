School board combats teacher shortage

The Hopkins County school district is hoping a salary and health benefit increase will curb the impact of the statewide issue of unfilled teaching positions in the district ahead of the first day of school on Wednesday, according to school board officials.
Because of the statewide vacancy crisis in education, Hopkins County School Board Superintendent Deanna Ashby said the school district is feeling the teacher shortage all across the board.
"We have had shortages in science, social studies, math, English, special education, vocational career and technical areas such as business education and health and P.E.," she said.
According to Ashby, she has noticed a trend of shortages in teaching positions in the district over the last few years, but this summer has been the first to have shortages in nearly all fields of education.
School board officials reported in July that the district has hired 13 new staff members in administrative roles and 110 new hires for general staffing in certified and classified positions
this summer.
Ashby said the district still has seven unfilled positions in the following: English teaching position at Hopkins County Central High School, business teaching position at Madisonville North High School, special education teaching position at South Hopkins Middle School, assistant principal administrative position at Madisonville North High School, CIA position at West Broadway Elementary, secretary position at West Hopkins School and computer lab CIA position at Southside Elementary. According to Ashby, the district is also struggling with a shortage in custodians and bus drivers.
"We will begin the school year with some vacancies, but we are expecting to fill some positions by Aug. 7," she said.
The crisis of unfilled teaching positions is not limited to Hopkins County. It is a statewide issue that has found roots in the lack of program funding and decreasing salary pay, decline of college graduates with teaching degrees and the pension crisis currently facing Kentucky.
Neighboring school district Dawson Springs has also felt the consequences of the current climate as Superintendent Leonard Whalen listed open positions at a recent board meeting for a fourth grade reading and language arts teacher, a high school Spanish teacher, exceptional child co-teacher for fifth through eighth grade and a speech language pathologist.
According to Ashby, the Hopkins County school district has been proactive in securing long-term solutions to these issues. She said while the district has always maintained competitive pay rates to surrounding districts, the school board has recently implemented a 2% pay increase to all employees in both classified and certified positions. The district also provides full dental and vision insurance to give employees "a total package" that stands unparalleled by surrounding districts, Ashby said.
Despite the recent decline in teaching position applicants, Ashby remains optimistic about the long-term future of educators in the state.
"I think that if you really have a love and passion for teaching, then you will pursue that no matter what," she said.
Ashby, who was previously a business and marketing teacher for the district prior to her administrative roles, said she would still pursue a teaching position in education regardless of the current negative attention surrounding the field.
"This is beginning my 28th year in education, and being an educator has blessed me beyond belief," she said. "I still think it is a wonderful profession and mission field where people make a lasting impact on the future of their community."
Ashby said the appeal of community impact and calendar-friendliness to employees with families will always remain for those interested in the education field.
"Even with all the changes, they still have a calendar that is very friendly to being able to do things with their family during breaks in the summer, spring, fall and winter," she said.
Though the pension crisis has sent shockwaves throughout the state, Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said job security still remains an advantage of teaching.
"You can attain tenure in the state of Kentucky," he said. "With a lot of other jobs, you still go in with some apprehension of what could happen tomorrow - will I still have this job? Is the business going to close? But that security is still there for us."
When the discussion of the education field is brought up, Ashby doesn't cite the stress of the pension crisis or recent decline in program funding from the state and federal government. She talks about cheering from the bleachers as the school team makes it to the championship; being greeted with a smile in the early morning by a student with perfect attendance; watching the wave of shock and joy on a student's face as they finish the poem they've been struggling to write for an assignment.
While trends rise and fade with the passage of time, some things will always stay the same, she said.
"To be a teacher, there's got to be more to it than what's outside," Cline said. "It's got to be something inside of you intrinsically that drives you and motivates you - whether it's seeing that one child accomplish something that they themselves had never dreamed they could do, or that time you walk out in the community and see someone out there that you last saw in a classroom 10 years ago and they're being a successful member of society and they're helping you now on the other end and thanking you for your impact on them. Those are the things that have been in place for years, and I don't think those will change."
