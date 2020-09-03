Members on both sides of the Confederate memorial debate see a possible solution after the Hopkins County Fiscal Court offered a compromise at its Thursday meeting.
The compromise comes after Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. read a statement from the Madisonville-Hopkins County Historic District offering to bring a Union monument onto the grounds of the old courthouse as a way to provide balance in representation.
“What we have before us right now is an offer to begin that fundraising for a new Union monument,” said Whitfield.
The fiscal court agreed to form a committee to begin this process.
Bill McReynolds, president of the African-American Coalition of Hopkins County, said he hopes the committee can get this project done right the first time.
“I think it is good to hear that, especially when it is something that can be so sensitive and controversial,” said McReynolds. “I think there should be some diversity at the table so that we can get proper input as well as ideas, that way the committee can effectively see the project through from start to finish, and we can get it right the first time. I think a committee is a good idea.
“I think it is a huge step in the right direction for Hopkins County and Madisonville, especially since the Confederate statue is going to remain,” McReynolds said.
Chris Schweizer, a Madisonville resident who has been vocal about the removal of the Confederate monument, said the compromise seems to satisfy most parties involved.
“The one thing I think is important is — in order to not have this problem down the road — is that it should be a both or neither proposition,” he said. “If a Union monument is not erected, the Confederate one would need to come down. I think that is a good faith solution for all parties involved.”
Those that support the Confederate monument spoke highly of the compromise when it was introduced in Tuesday’s meeting.
“This is not talked about enough, but 24,000 African-Americans from Kentucky fought for their freedom on the Union side. I, for one, am in tune to what the judge-executive is saying,” Mitch Ferguson said Tuesday during the public comments portion of the fiscal court meeting. “The job is not done yet. There needs to be a monument to commemorate those who fought for their freedom. I think that is fair.”
Fred Wilhite, division chief of Heritage Operations for the Kentucky Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, thanked the court for the “precedent” that had been set.
Wilhite said Hopkins County was one of the few counties that was “going to do something that was fair.”
When it comes to committee members, McReynolds said he has not been officially invited to be part of the committee, but would take part if asked.
