Five individuals, including a former board member, have expressed interest in the vacant District 5 Hopkins County School Board seat.
The applicants include Felicia Bradley, Anna Leasure, Melissa McAdoo, Scott Stevenson and former board member J.W. Durst.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center to review the submitted applications.
John Osborne, school board chairman, said they will go into a closed session to look at the qualifications of each applicant and make their decision based on those qualifications.
“We would love to come out of the closed session with a decision but we won’t know that until we have reviewed the applications,” he said.
After discussion, the board will decide if they want to make a decision at that meeting or call individuals in for an interview. Interviews are not required, said Hopkins County Board of Education Attorney Keith Cartwright.
“They could make a decision tomorrow night or they could make a decision after other meetings,” Cartwright said. “Once the four of them meet and discuss it, they will decide if they want to meet with anybody or not.”
Cartwright said the process to fill the vacant school board seat is new because of a law passed in June 2019. Before the changes, the Kentucky Commissioner of Education had always accepted the applications and appointed someone.
The board has 60 days after accepting a resignation to decide on a new board member, Cartwright said. If the position has not been filled after 60 days, Kentucky Commissioner of Education, Jason Glass will make the appointment.
The seat became available when Doug Center, who was elected in November, resigned before being seated to take a job out of state.
Center officially resigned on Monday, Jan. 4 at a special called meeting of the board. The application to fill the vacant position was posted to the school district’s website the next day and remained open until noon on Wednesday.
