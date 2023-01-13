The Madisonville Police Department is working on upgrading School Resource Officer vehicles and hopes to help encourage school spirit in the process.
Police Chief Steve Bryan said the department received some new vehicles in the fleet, and as a result, other vehicles were transferred to different officers.
“Most of our SROs got newer vehicles, and we wanted them to look a little bit different than a typical patrol vehicle,” he said.
Bryan said one of his officers, Jeff Miller, came up with the idea to match the decal colors to the school colors. He hoped that customizing the SRO car to the school would help create a little excitement in the schools.
“It is just something we were doing in house. We were going to change the look of the vehicle anyway and thought this would be a good idea to make it look unique,” he said.
If kids are riding with their parents in Madisonville, they can easily spot the SRO vehicle from their school or another school just by looking at the paint job.
The goal is to switch out all the MPD SRO cars. He said there are about three already done or almost done, Grapevine Elementary, James Madison Middle, and West Broadway Elementary.
Jerrod Hearld, the SRO at Grapevine, said he has had his new car for about three weeks and has received a lot of compliments.
“I have had tons of compliments from the kids, the staff, and the parents that have come in,” he said. “It is an eye-catcher, especially for the school.”
Hearld said he believes all the SRO cars will be painted black with the color scheme from the individual schools, so Grapevine has green, white, and gray. There is even a green paw print for the school’s mascot, the Wildcats.
There was no definitive date for all the MPD SRO cars to be repainted.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said the sheriff’s department, which employs SROs at schools not located in the Madisonville city limits, has no immediate plans to customize the county SRO cars.
