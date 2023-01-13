Cruiser 1

The Madisonville Police Department is working on switching out older School Resource Cars and in the process updating the paint to match the individual schools. Grapevine Elementary's SRO Jerrod Hearld had his car done in the green, white and gray colors of his school.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

The Madisonville Police Department is working on upgrading School Resource Officer vehicles and hopes to help encourage school spirit in the process.

Police Chief Steve Bryan said the department received some new vehicles in the fleet, and as a result, other vehicles were transferred to different officers.

