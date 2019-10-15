Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Shawn D. Litchfield, 34, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order or Domestic Violence Order.
• Martha P. Reza-Cruz, 30, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with non-payment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Richard D. Crabtree, 56, of Madisonville was charged Friday with eight counts of theft by deception, including cold checks under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Catherine A. Crabtree, 57, of Madisonville was charged Friday with four counts of theft by deception, including cold checks under $500 on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Rebecca K. Hill, 43, of Providence was charged Friday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Crittenden County warrant.
• Cody A. Tirey, 29, of Sturgis was charged on Friday with public intoxication with a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), possession of a controlled substance, first degree, second offense (methamphetamine) and drug paraphernalia, buy or possess.
• Melissa K. Adams, 53, of Greenville was charged Friday with probation violation (for technical violation) on a Daviess County warrant.
• Nicholas C. Jones II, 25, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., first offense.
• Chrystal K. Moore, 48, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with theft by deception, including cold checks under $500 on a McCracken County warrant.
• David B. Ezell, 36, of Madisonville was charged Friday with theft of services and nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines on a Hopkins County warrant.
